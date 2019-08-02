A HuntSAFE class has been scheduled at the Izaak Walton League Clubhouse in southeast Pierre. Classes will be held from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on August 12, 13, 15 and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 17 at the Oahe Downstream Shooting Complex. Attendance is required at all sessions.
A second opportunity for the HuntSAFE class will be the Independent Study Class in Fort Pierre. This Independent Study Class requires on-line course work prior to attending the Field Day on September 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 (Central Time). This class is held at the Game, Fish, and Parks Office, Highway 1806, North of Fort Pierre.
Registration is available at https://gfp.sd.gov/hunter-education/. For more information contact Karen Olson at 224-0269.
All young people between the ages of 12 and 16, as well as those who will turn 12 by Dec. 31 and who will hunt during the current year after Sept. 1, are required to successfully complete a HuntSAFE class and possess a HuntSAFE card while hunting.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. People wishing to brush up on their safe hunting skills or be a hunting mentor are also encouraged to attend. HuntSAFE classes are sponsored by S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department as well as local community sponsors.
