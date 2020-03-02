The dean's lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University - Mankato have been announced.
Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the high honor list by earning a 4.0 straight "A" grade point average. To qualify, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Among the 4.0 students is Claire Hussey, Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.