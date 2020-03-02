The dean's lists for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University - Mankato have been announced.

Among 3,445 students, a total of 915 students qualified for the high honor list by earning a 4.0 straight "A" grade point average. To qualify, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Among the 4.0 students is Claire Hussey, Pierre.

Tags

Load comments