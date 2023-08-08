Zilverbergs

Hyde County cattle rancher Seth Zilverberg walks back to his house with wife Bridget and 2-year-old son Solanus at the Bar JZ South Ranch in Holabird, S.D.

 Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch

The morning of July 24 arrived with endless blue skies and an equally vast Monday workload for fourth-generation Hyde County cattle rancher Seth Zilverberg.

He and his father, Don, hit the fields to bale alfalfa while the moisture content was right. Too wet, and the alfalfa will rot. Too dry, and the leaves break off. Then they returned to the north portion of the Bar JZ Ranch near Holabird, where 75-year-old Don resides with his wife, Peg.

Quinton Cermak

Quinton Cermak, superintendent of the Highmore-Harrold School District, surveys the field where he played football as a high schooler on the south edge of Highmore. High school games are no longer played there.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments