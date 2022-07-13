When Noemi Guidry told her son, Oliver, it was time to leave Tuesday’s hydrant party at Devine Park in Pierre, the 3-year-old responded with three commonly heard words.
“Five more minutes,” he told his mom.
Oliver joined about 80 youth at the East Franklin Street park for the first of this summer’s three hydrant parties. Sponsored by the City of Pierre Recreation Department and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, additional hydrant parties are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 19 at Brandt Pond Park and July 26 at Harrison Park.
This is the third year for the free parties.
City recreation superintendent Mindy Cheap said she heard about communities hosting hydrant parties while attending a South Dakota Parks and Recreation Association Conference.
“I thought it was a good idea since we didn’t have our pool,” Cheap said.
In March 2019, the City Commission agreed to replace the 90-year-old swimming pool with a 50-meter pool, recreational pool, lazy river, slides, diving tower, water walk and children’s water platform. Construction on the $18 million project in Griffin Park is underway with a spring 2024 anticipated opening, Cheap said.
For the party, volunteer firefighters hooked up their trucks to hydrants and ran the water through hoses, essentially making a giant sprinkler.
Cheap did not attend, but heard good things.
“They were texting me last night on how well it was going and how many people were there,” she said.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul loves the idea, particularly since the city pool is closed.
“It gives the community the option to enjoy some water activities,” Paul said. “They (the parties) usually get pretty busy, especially on a warmer, nice day.”
He noted that firefighters enjoy interacting with residents.
“A number of our firefighters have kids of their own who participate in the event,” Paul said.
Tom Goff, who lives a few blocks away from Devine Park, appreciated the event.
“I think it’s great,” Goff, who was there with his 7-year-old son Malcolm, said. “It’s hot out and the kids get together with other kids. They need to get outside and meet each other again.”
Nancy Freier of Pierre took her two foster children to the hydrant party.
“I like it, it’s fun for all ages,” a wet Freier said. “I just walked under the rainbow when I saw it.”
Janelle Stewart of Pierre took her 5-year-old daughter Savannah to the party.
“I think it’s great for the kids to come out and cool off,” Stewart said.
Callie Jones agreed.
“I think this is a pretty good deal,” Jones, who was there with two daughters, said. “Some kids don’t always get to do stuff. It brings more kids together and families.”
