Hydroxychloroquine may not be the morning-after-pill against infection from SARS-COV-2, the virus that creates COVID-19, and South Dakota health care providers are pulling the plug on research into the drug as a prophylactic against the disease, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Friday, June 5, during the regular Department of Health teleconference in Pierre.
The hypothesis was taking the anti-malaria drug could prevent COVID-19 from infecting individuals, the way it works for malaria.
“Sanford Health has just issued a release on the status of the study in South Dakota,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “So, the research teams at Sanford, Avera and Monument elected to not proceed with the clinical arm of the hydroxychloroquine trial. The reason for that is… the University of Minnesota, this week, published results of a very similar study of what we were looking to do, that shows that hydroxychloroquine did not have a benefit over a placebo as a post exposure preventative therapy. The research team felt like it was unlikely we would see different results after seeing that data, and so we will not be moving forward with that.”
This is not based on the study concerning the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. This was for people who had been exposed to the disease, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“After closely reviewing the new research, our clinical trial team determined that the South Dakota study is unlikely to see different results,” Sanford Health infectious disease doctor and principal investigator of the study Dr. Susan Hoover said in a release from Sanford. “We’re focused on our goal of advancing the science around this disease and will continue to pursue other COVID-19 research.”
The research environment around COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine, is “rapidly evolving” and the state will continue to use “the science and the facts” to guide their decisions on matters, Malsam-Rysdon said.
President Donald Trump announced approximately two weeks ago he had been taking hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against COVID-19.
There is still a study being conducted as to whether it can help with treatment for individuals who have tested positive.
In malaria, chloroquine disrupts the parasite, Plasmodium falciparum’s, digestive enzymes, therefore making it difficult to replicate and in research in the drug’s use in the cousin of coronavirus, SARS-the original- the drug showed promise in the lab by adjusting the cell’s pH levels and making replication difficult, according to research published in the Journal of Cell Science.
Though SARS and SARS-COV-2 are cousins, scientists have found enough differences to know they do not know all they need to, and the fight continues.
Another update from the Department of Health came from Director of Communications Derrick Haskins: The regular guidance will be conducted three times a week starting Monday, June 5. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be the new normal for the “new normal” going forward, officials said.
“That will be our routine going forward for the foreseeable future,” Haskins said.
As for new COVID cases announced for South Dakota on Friday, there were only 30, while there was one new death in a Meade County resident, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
As reported in the Capital Journal, the previous day, the state’s DoH websites, including the COVID-19 update page were temporarily down. The situation was fixed by 2 p.m. the same day.
“We did have some network issues (Thursday) impacting those numbers of positives we have received,” Clayton said. “The issues, that were connectivity issues, have been restored, so we are back to normal functioning.”
The Bureau of Information and Telecommunications reported the hardware failure. BIT Commissioner Jeff Clines elaborated, when the servers lost connection, they all shut down in their cluster the way they are designed to do, to protect their information and the rest of the chain, he said Thursday afternoon.
State officials announced no updates to the community impact map. Stanley and Hughes counties showed two and four active cases, respectively, by Friday afternoon.
The counties with new cases on Friday included one in each of Brown, Buffalo, Clay, Hand, Hanson, Lawrence, Oglala Lakota and Yankton counties; two in Beadle, Minnehaha and Todd counties; three in Lincoln County; four in Davison County and nine in Pennington County, Clayton said.
Meanwhile, the congregate testing is still moving forward, Malsam-Rysdon said.
State officials have tested 6,007 residents, along with 8,426 staff members, for a total of 14,433 individuals in the mass testing event so far, she said. Positive test results, so far, show a rate of less than one-half of one percent, Malsam-Rysdon said.
On Thursday, the Capital Journal erroneously reported the number of possible infected. Less than one-half of one percent of 14,000 folks is fewer than 70 possible infected.
There were, again, no updates to the Smithfield Foods cluster numbers, as 10 people remained to recover from the 853 employees reported as infected by the state. All of the close contacts associated have recovered, Clayton said.
In the other two publicly tracked clusters, DemKota Beef had 137 of 163 individual cases recovered, while JackLinks has 51 of 99 cases have recovered, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
