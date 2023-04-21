For the 37th year, the Junior class parents are hosting a Post Prom Party for TF Riggs juniors and seniors. The Post Prom Party will be held at Lariat Lanes following the school prom on Saturday, April 29.
The Junior class parents have spent months planning the Post Prom Party and continue to improve and build off of past post prom events.
Hypnotist Kellen Marson will be performing during the event, Miller said.
Larson is excited to perform his comedic hypnosis on the teens.
"I really enjoy the enthusiasm of high schoolers. They want to experience hypnosis and a lot of them never had. Also, I think these events are super important," Larson said of why he tends to perform at a lot of area post prom events.
"I like to do hypnosis a little bit differently to show them that everyone is hypnotizable to some degree. I'll do some tricks with them that you can in fact be hypnotized," Larson said.
Larson got into hypnosis after being referred to a hypnotist following a tour of duty in Iraq as a soldier with the Wisconsin National Guard.
"That guy did wonders for me and changed my life. I ran a couple hypnosis centers, but I got sick of sitting in an office and I started getting in to the comedy side. I've been doing that for 10 or 11 years," Larson said.
Larson, who lives in Estelline, is now a member of the South Dakota National Guard.
"I've done the Pierre post prom about four or five times. They're always great kids and I'm excited to bring them a safe night of entertainment," Larson said.
Larson was chosen to be this year's post prom entertainment by a committee of about 16 parents.
"We started meeting in December and were provided a lot of information from past years," said parent and post prom committee member Mendel Miller.
"Then we've been meeting about weekly or every two weeks. We're trying to organize some food, entertainment and activities for the students to keep them busy and have an enjoyable time rather than breaking out and going into a more uncontrolled environment," Miller said.
All prom attendees are welcome to attend the post prom event, which is free of charge.
"We've had excellent community support. We go around and contact businesses to reach out for donations to pay for the entertainment, food and prizes," Miller said.
"We have lots and lots of door prizes. Our goal is to have a door prize for everyone who attends," he added.
Miller added that the overall support from the community has been outstanding.
As I talked to a couple of people in the business community, there were many who definitely wanted to support it due to instances in the past where prom attendees made regrettable decisions.
"So they were very supportive in giving the kids somewhere to go," Miller said.
There will be food, games and prizes to be given away as well as many grand prize drawings. Students will need to be present at the time of drawing to win.
Doors open at 11:45PM and will lock at 12:15AM with no re-entry. Entertainment and activities will run until 3:00AM.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.