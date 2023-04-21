For the 37th year, the Junior class parents are hosting a Post Prom Party for TF Riggs juniors and seniors. The Post Prom Party will be held at Lariat Lanes following the school prom on Saturday, April 29. 

The Junior class parents have spent months planning the Post Prom Party and continue to improve and build off of past post prom events.

Was the information in this article useful?


Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

Tags

Load comments