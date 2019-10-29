The I-29 Moo University is hosting a dairy field days on Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning at 12:30 p.m. CST and ending at 3:30 p.m.
This field day is at Tri Cross Dairy (45144 289th St, Viborg, 57070). Take a tour of the facilities and engage in open discussion with co-owner, Tom Koolhaas, and manager, Kris Vander Kooy. They will share their experiences with utilizing crossbreeding within the dairy to create a durable and productive cow herd. Amy Hazel, University of Minnesota, will discuss why interest in crossbreeding in dairy cattle is growing globally, explain the basics of rotational crossbreeding for dairy cattle, and present the detailed results of a 10-year study in high-performance Minnesota dairy herds.
Brother-in-laws, Wes Blysma and Tom Koolhaas, founded Tri Cross Dairy in 2017. Hoping to expand their farms, they landed in the I-29 Dairy Corridor, near Viborg. The dairy is named for its Tri-crossed, or Pro Cross breed of cattle, which are a combination of Holstein, Montbeliarde and Swedish or Viking Red Cattle. The 4,000 cows are housed in a 1,200-foot, cross-ventilated-free-stall barn and milked in a 100-head rotary parlor.
Register at https://z.umn.edu/I29Moo. This program is open to the public and free to attend. Light refreshments and SDSU ice cream are provided.
For questions about field days, contact Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612.360.4506, Fred Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712.737.4230, or Tracey Erickson at Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu or 605-882-5140.
