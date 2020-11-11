U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams came to Pierre on Tuesday to help announce the opening of a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the National Guard Armory and to urge citizens to get tested.
“An aggressive testing plan that includes both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals is critical and effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Adams said.
Getting tested for COVID, regardless of if you have symptoms, is imperative. So I thought, why not do it?
On Wednesday, I decided to schedule a COVID-19 self-nasal swab RT-PCR test at the Armory. For a mass drive-through test, you have to sign up online for an appointment, so on Tuesday afternoon I registered at doineedacovid19test.com. The registration process requires you to make an account so you can access your results online later. The laboratory eTrueNorth conducts the tests and provides the results. You only need to input relevant personal information, like your name, birth date, and what — if any — COVID symptoms you’re experiencing. I do not currently have any symptoms, but that doesn’t mean I can’t still receive a free test just to make sure I’m not unknowingly carrying the virus.
After the short questionnaire, I got to pick the testing location closest to me and a testing time. The time slots were only 10 minutes each, which told me the process was streamlined enough that I wouldn’t be waiting around for hours to get tested. I had to print out a voucher with my information and my testing time on it, which I presented the next morning when I went to take the test.
The next morning, I pulled into the lot at the Armory at 10:03 a.m. (my test was at 10:10) and was directed to go through a line of cones — there were multiple lanes set up in anticipation of more cars, but I was the only one so I just drove through to the next line. I turned behind the building and was directed to another lane that had just been vacated.
I drove right up to the testing table, rolled down my window, and was handed a plastic biohazard bag with the testing equipment inside. A trained medical volunteer guided me through the process — I performed the test myself and never left my car. I was asked to fold my testing voucher so that the barcode was facing out and put it in the front pocket of my testing bag. Then, I was directed to take out the nasal swab and the test tube and write my name and birth date on the collection tube.
Next, I peeled the swab out of the bandaid-like packaging and was instructed to tilt my head back and stick the swab into my right nostril “until I felt resistance” and swirl it around. Then, I was instructed to pull it out and do the same thing with my left nostril. I got tested for COVID in July at my doctor’s office in Maryland and from what I remember, that swab was twice as long and went back into my nose further. This time around, the swab was shorter. It tickled a little bit and my eyes watered, but the momentary discomfort was bearable. Both times after pulling the swab out, I sneezed (the volunteer gave me tissues, which was nice).
My sample collected, I snapped off the end of the swab, dropped the end into the collection tube, closed it up and put it in the baggie. I zipped it shut and handed it to the volunteer and was directed to drive to another station where a National Guardsman gave me some information on what to do after my test and what my test results mean (you can find this information at both covid.sd.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus). I thanked him and drove off — it was 10:08. The entire process, from start to finish, took five minutes.
Results from this test should be available in three to five business days. I’ll get an email from noreply@doineedacovid19test.com when my results are available, and from there I can log in to my account to view and print my lab results. If I tested positive, I’ll get a confidential health assessment questionnaire via email or text message asking me about my health and if I have any close contacts. If I don’t respond, the state health department will still make multiple attempts to contact me, as the answers I give could help prevent further spread of COVID.
The site I visited was only operational Tuesday and Wednesday, but until Nov. 21, nine more communities across the state will have the same opportunity. The drive-though mass testing locations are free and you do not need to experience COVID symptoms or have had close contact with a COVID-positive person to get tested there. Currently, mass drive-through testing is operational in Aberdeen, on Nov. 12-13 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. To find a testing location near you and to sign up, visit https://covid.sd.gov/testing.aspx.
Additionally, you can get tested at a clinic near you or through your primary care physician, but you should check to see if you need a referral before you make an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.