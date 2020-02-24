The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks reminds ice anglers that all long-standing fish houses, shelters and other structures must be removed from the ice by midnight on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Fish houses, shelters and other structures may be used after this date, but must be removed from the ice on a daily basis.
While removing the ice shacks, responsible anglers clean up their area. If a shack has been removed and trash remains, the owners of that fish house could be fined for littering.
