More than 30 skaters will show their increasing talents and skills in the Central South Dakota Figure Skating Club’s upcoming free figure skating program “Kaleido-Skate” on March 26.
Different for this extravaganza is a color theme.
Each routine’s costumes and lighting will reflect the colors invoked by the skater’s accompanying musical numbers, like “Purple Rain, “Yellow Submarine,” “Strawberry Roan” and “Black and White.”
Coach Sam Witte joked that she coaches because she likes insanity. But, she is passionate about the fun and community involvement with figure skating.
“I like ice skating and the smell of the ice. I enjoy watching the kids learn. They start by being able to stand and then become awesome so quickly,” Witte said.
Peggy O’Bryan, the mother of one of the advanced skaters, Skyler O’Bryan, said that the color motif was Witte’s idea.
“The coach does a really awesome job of putting her vision into the show,” Peggy said.
Peggy does not skate. Her husband, Spencer, started skating in his 20s and does some drop-in hockey. He took Skyler to an open skate, and Skyler was hooked. Skyler loves figure skating, and she has been at it for six years, five with the Pierre club. Peggy said that Skyler, 15, recently advanced in skill level.
One of Skyler’s routines she plans to perform is with the song “Red” by Taylor Swift. Skyler’s many costumes for this show were acquired during the last couple of years.
Jeremiah Phelps does not skate. His sports background is, instead, in wrestling. Since December 2021, he has been the Central South Dakota Skating Club president.
“I walk on the ice once in a while,” Phelps said. “My daughter joined a little over two years ago and thoroughly enjoys it. Her level is Free Skate I. We have really advanced skaters and beginners as well. It’s a community-entertaining and unique sport. See how amazing it is, what these skaters can accomplish out there.”
Phelps said he has an interesting position. There’s a lot of stuff to learn, which happily includes the kids’ different backgrounds.
“Our group ranges from high school down to five-year-olds. I think that’s a pretty neat thing about our club,” Phelps said. “We have some families who live in other communities, such as Highmore, and it’s pretty neat for them to want to drive that far to join a club and skate.”
This show will involve more solos, with many individuals doing their routines. Peggy expects they will be doing some of their competition pieces. The skaters usually compete in Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Rapid City. The competitions are not school connected, and Pierre currently does not host any competitions.
The club practices and does dress rehearsals at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association’s arena in Pierre and does its final dress rehearsal and its performance in the EXPO Center in Fort Pierre.
“They are used to doing the shows at the EXPO. The older ones show the younger ones what to expect. It works out pretty well,” Peggy said. “It’s actually pretty cool to watch the girls perform. The ones in the more advanced levels make it look effortless, and the beginner’s performances are super cute. They definitely want to be there. We like to welcome anybody who wants to come out and support the program.”
Witte challenges those of all skating proficiency to see the show.
“It’s a positive thing,” she said. “Help support the young talent in the Pierre area. The more people, the more excited the kids become. Why wouldn’t you want to see the show! There’s so much wrong with this world, and color makes it better.”
