First Dakota National Bank at 322 S. Coteau St. in Pierre. The bank's Chief Executive Officer Larry Ness is retiring after 39 years with the financial institution, closing out a 53-year banking career.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

An iconic South Dakota banker credited with saving First Dakota National Bank and bringing a branch to Pierre is retiring.

Larry Ness, chairman and chief executive officer of the bank for 39 years, will walk away from his career on Jan. 1. Ness worked in banking for 53 years and will remain on as board chairman.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

