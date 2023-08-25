The reach of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the longstanding program to provide free books each month to children from birth until the age of 5 years old, has widened significantly in the area over the past year. The Capital Area United Way partners with the program, using donations to pay for the books.
Within the past year, the program has grown from coverage of Hughes and Stanley counties to the coverage of eight counties by adding Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties, said Holly Wade, executive director of the Capital Area United Way. Wade credited donors to the program for enabling the expansion as interest in the program has grown.
“We have donors that envision 1,000 kids getting these books every month,” Wade said, adding that families can choose Spanish- or English-language books.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which began in 1995, mails age-appropriate books to children from birth to age 5 regardless of family income.
Wade said that about a year ago, approximately 470 children were receiving books. That number has risen to about 570, she said. She described what she called a consistent effort to let people know about the program.
“We’ve been conscientiously utilizing social media, utilizing radio, utilizing print, getting flyers up and just making sure we’re doing that on a regular basis,” she said. She said a number of local organizations have also helped to spread the word.
“The books go to the homes,” Wade added, “and some families, once their kids have gotten older, will donate the books to organizations that can add them to a collection. They get reused, and the life of the book continues.”
Pam Hoffman, program administrator for the Oahe Child Development Center, said the families' children at the Center automatically receive enrollment forms for Imagination Library — and she said the vast majority of families enroll.
“Our idea is to get all the books out to families that we possibly can,” she said. “This is one way that a child can get more books in their homes.”
Hoffman said her grandchildren participated in the program.
“They loved the books,” she said. “They looked forward to getting them in the mail.”
Wade said families can register each child under 5 years old, as long as they have an address in one of the participating counties.
“Our mission is to fight for the rights of all of the people in our community to have education and health,” she said. She added, too, that she hopes the growing number of readers yields a positive effect.
“What we hope to see is that there’s a ripple effect and that those numbers continue to increase,” she said. “On a practical side, we want to see improvement overall in reading scores. We want to see an increase in that desire to read — a desire to read a book instead of being on an electronic device as much.”
Wade noted the long-range value of reading.
“We know that when kids can read, that increases their scores across all disciplines,” she said. “That’s the bigger vision of what we would like to see happen. Our role really is to facilitate the tool for that.”
People interested in enrolling can pick up cards at local organizations throughout the community or go to https://imaginationlibrary.com/. By entering their address, families will receive forms that they can send to the Capital Area United Way.
