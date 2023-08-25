Holly Wade
Holly Wade, executive director of the Capital Area United Way, said Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in central South Dakota reaches eight counties, up from two a year ago.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

The reach of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the longstanding program to provide free books each month to children from birth until the age of 5 years old, has widened significantly in the area over the past year. The Capital Area United Way partners with the program, using donations to pay for the books.

Within the past year, the program has grown from coverage of Hughes and Stanley counties to the coverage of eight counties by adding Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties, said Holly Wade, executive director of the Capital Area United Way. Wade credited donors to the program for enabling the expansion as interest in the program has grown.

