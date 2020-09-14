The city of Fort Pierre has placed a water restriction for all system users effective immediately, until further notice.
It is hoped that the water main leak will be fixed as soon as possible.
The Bureau of Reclamation and the Mni Wiconi Water Treatment Plant/Coreline are repairing a water leak in a trunk line that serves the city of Fort Pierre and other communities.
The water is shut off and the city is using water from its storage water supply. There should be no lawn watering until the restriction is lifted.
“This restriction is put in place to minimize issues with supply during this time, including fire protection,” said Kelly Tibbs with Fort Pierre. “We are asking our customers to limit unnecessary water usage during this time, and we will put out another notification when the restriction is lifted. We thank you for your cooperation in this effort.”
