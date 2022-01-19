The South Dakota House Select Committee on Investigation met publicly on Tuesday to ask investigator questions involved in the case that could lead to impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Ravnsborg pled no contest to two misdemeanors in August in connection with the death of pedestrian Joe Boever, whom Ravnsborg struck and killed with his car outside of Highmore in September 2020. Ravnsborg received a $500 fine on each count and received no jail time.
On Tuesday, the committee called North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Jeramie Quam, the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Trooper John Berndt, Sgt. Kevin Kinney and Col. Rick Miller, state Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price and Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations John Daily to the stand.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joe Arenz did not testify on Tuesday, but the committee reconvened on Wednesday afternoon.
Over the course of Tuesday’s meeting, the seven Republicans and two Democrats on the committee asked questions related to the lead-up to and immediate aftermath of the collision that killed Boever, as well as the physics involved with the collision itself that created the crime scene on U.S. Highway 14.
Daily, who testified that he has reconstructed more than 1,000 road accidents through his private business, told House Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen, R-Dist. 25, that he was thoroughly confident in the notion that all four wheels of Ravnsborg’s vehicle were on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 14 at the time of the collision.
“I’d say if we were doing some sort of a stochastic analysis on this, I’d have a 95 percent confidence all the wheels were on the shoulder of the road,” Daily said.
“And if we had another reconstructionist look at all of the evidence, would they come to the same conclusion?” Hansen asked.
“Probably,” Daily said. “Or something very close thereto.”
Daily also said he could think of no “logical explanation” for Ravnsborg to be driving down the shoulder of the road other than distraction.
“I can’t think of any other reason that he would be driving down the shoulder of the road and not be able to see someone alongside the road, or on the shoulder, carrying a flashlight,” Daily said. “I mean, to me, that’s a classic case of driver distraction whether he was turning away for a minute or dropped something on the floorboard, I don’t know. But he was not paying attention to the driving task.”
Earlier Tuesday, Hansen asked Kinney if there was any determination of what that distraction might have been.
“The only indication that I’m aware of is in the Attorney General’s own statements, which said that he was, I believe, messing with the radio and the cruise control,” Kinney said. “Beyond that, we don’t have a camera in the vehicle or anything like that that we’re able to determine an exact distraction unless Mr. Ravnsborg would tell us himself.”
Price defended his actions in the investigation to state Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Dist. 10, who questioned why the crash report was made public before a trial. Haugaard was the only member of the committee present at Tuesday’s meeting via telephone.
“Have you ever released information like this to the public without having the entire matter finished as far as the investigation?” Haugaard asked Price.
“I think we would have in the past released information to the public through press briefings or press conferences during critical incidents,” Price said. “I don’t recall releasing written documents on our website to the public that we had the legal authority to do so.”
“Help me understand why you chose this particular case to do that,” Haugaard said. Price answered that transparency was promised to the public “given the nature of the individuals involved.”
Quam and Daily were released from their subpoenas at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
