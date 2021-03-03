The House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to delay impeachment proceedings against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg until after his criminal charges are resolved.
House Resolution 7001, which lays out the articles of impeachment, was amended to say the House will wait to reevaluate whether the articles are “necessary” until after a conviction, acquittal or plea of guilty or nolo contendere occurs in the criminal case, according to a Wednesday news release from Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham.
Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor traffic violations in the Sept. 12 accident that killed 55-year-old Joe Boever in Hyde County: operating a vehicle while using an electronic device; driving outside of the lane; and careless driving. Prosecutors said he was not on his phone when Boever was struck but was on it earlier.
The Legislature would need a special session to take up matters of impeachment, which would require a super-majority approval by two-thirds of the members of both chambers to agree.
March 8 is the last regular day of the legislative session; March 29 is reserved for the possible overriding of any vetoes by the governor.
The sixth circuit court on Feb. 25 issued an order precluding disclosure of criminal investigation information after Gov. Kristi Noem’s office released evidence regarding the criminal charges in the case against Ravnsborg.
The order stops Noem and all members of state government from releasing evidence relating to the case, which prompted the change in course for the House State Affairs Committee, Gosch said.
“Our proceedings need to be fair and transparent. In light of the recent court order issued by the Honorable John Brown, we have some concerns on what our abilities are in a public proceeding,” Gosch said in the release.
“The recent court order complicates things, and the best way for the Legislature to proceed at this time is to allow things to play out in the courts first,” he said. “Once the courts have concluded their business, the Legislature would be able to move openly and without delay or interference.”
Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, who proposed the initial impeachment resolution, said, “the change was made in response to an order in Mr. Ravnsborg’s criminal case, which sealed some of the information needed for the proceedings. We’re going to wait until we can have a fully transparent and fair proceeding before moving forward.”
Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said, “I think that it is clear that Judge Brown’s intent was to honor the right to due process, and a premature public proceeding might hinder that.”
Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said it was important to proceed with the impeachment, “but we need to allow the courts to do their job as well.”
