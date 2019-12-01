8.5 inches of snow falls on Pierre during weekend storm

A total of 8.5 inches fell on Pierre from Friday, Nov. 29-Sunday, Dec. 1, which was a common amount seen across central South Dakota, Scott Doering of the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen told the Capital Journal on Sunday.
Aberdeen, meawhile, saw a record 14.3 inches fall on Saturday, Nov. 30, making for a total of 16.4 inches in Aberdeen during the snow storm event, Doering said.
In Pierre, measured at an observer’s home at 7 a.m., each day, the snowfall amounts were 0.5 inch on Thursday, Nov. 28; 2.1 inches on Friday, Nov. 29; 3.3 inches on Saturday and 2.6 inches by 7 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, Doering said.
That 8.5 inches of snow added up to 0.71 inch of water, he said.
Kennebec, southeast of Pierre, received 13.5 inches of snow during this snow event, and the Eureka and Leola areas, near the North Dakota border, 14 and 15 inches, respectively, he said. Most reporting sites in central South Dakota had 8 to 10 inches, he said.
Since Jan. 1, a total of 29.69 inches of precipitation has fallen on Pierre, 10.21 inches above the 30-year norm for that period of 19.48 inches.
The highest wind gust on Sunday in Pierre, measured at the Pierre Regional Airport, was 48 mph from the northwest.
The weather this week in Pierre and Fort Pierre promises to be “quiet,” Doering said, with no precipitation forecast and high temperatures around 40 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and around 36 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
Monday begins cold, with a low forecast of 9 degrees with a high of about 26 degrees.
No precipitation is expected until Sunday, Dec. 8, when there is a 20 percent chance of some precipitation with a high temperature of 36 degrees.
