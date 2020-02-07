Snow and rain are expected across much of South Dakota this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, here is the forecast for the next week in Pierre and Fort Pierre:
Friday night, Feb. 7: Cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Low around 20. Blustery, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Friday, Feb. 14: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
