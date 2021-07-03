The South Dakota Department of Public Health found some concern warranted as the state’s fully-vaccinated rate hovers in the low-50 percent range and fewer people seek out the shots.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state is still below the 70 percent vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity, and distribution varies between rural and more densely populated areas.
The Health Department’s website reported 56.96 percent of the state’s population received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday. But only 52.72 percent of the population is considered fully vaccinated. Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines require two doses for full vaccination. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose.
The Health Department’s statement said the public should assume other Delta-variant cases across the state may exist despite the single confirmed case.
Researchers first identified the Delta variant in India in late 2020 and then in the United States in March. The state’s Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reported the Health Department was monitoring the situation and emphasized the importance of vaccines. She added virus variants are a threat diminished by increased vaccinations.
“I would say that one of the concerns that we do have with any variant that arises, and this includes Delta variant, is the vaccination coverage in most areas does not get to about 70 percent, which is what we need for that herd immunity,” Clayton said. “We know we have pockets of individuals where the vaccination is lower and where the Delta variant could cause a greater number of cases, hospitalizations and death.”
South Dakota is experiencing its lowest COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Friday, the Health Department reported 19 new cases, two probable cases, 167 active cases and 25 hospitalized COVID-related cases.
The Delta variant’s arrival, which the Health Department reported spreads more easily person-to-person, isn’t just a concern for more densely populated areas. Clayton said the difference in vaccination rates between urban and rural parts of the state is also a factor.
“We identified that first case in Edmunds County, so what that really states is a little bit of an indicator that we probably already have COVID-19 transmission of that Delta variant in other parts of the state,” Clayton said. “So any place, including those more densely populated areas, would be areas of concern. When we’re looking at vaccinations, we’re also concerned in rural areas because there is a little bit of a tendency for those more rural areas to have lower vaccination rates.”
Clayton found vaccines would be critical to preventing COVID-19, or its variants, from causing cases to increase once again.
“We know that, based on the clinical trials that were done, the vaccines that are currently licensed under the Emergency Use Authorization are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death,” he said. “The concern is that there might be some reduced effectiveness in just preventing illnesses of general cases with that new Delta variant.”
Clayton said the Delta variant has the potential to evade antibody production in people with vaccination or who have a three-month immunity from a previous infection. But he said there isn’t any reduced vaccine effectiveness reported yet.
On Thursday, Johnson and Johnson reported its single-dose vaccine “generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent” COVID-19 variants.
On June 29, Moderna announced its vaccine was effective against all COVID-19 variants, including Delta. Also on June 29, the Chicago Department of Public Health cited a study showing Pfizer’s vaccine as 84 percent effective against the Delta variant.
The Delta variant isn’t the first to show up since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Clayton said the chance of further mutations is possible without increased vaccination.
“The more COVID-19 we have transmitting, whether it be in South Dakota, the United States or worldwide, the greater chance of a new variant arising due to that transmission and due to potential of mutation of that virus,” he said. “So the obvious concern is that we need to have a higher number of people vaccinated so that we can reduce the overall risk of any variant developing because each of those new variants then pose a risk to people who have been vaccinated and people who may develop illness and need the antibody therapy.”
Clayton said now is the time for people to get vaccinated in advance of fall since Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require two doses with a waiting period between the two shots. The vaccines also need two weeks after the final dose to reach full effectiveness.
“We have seen the uptake of vaccines slow quite a bit,” Clayton said. “Even though we have opened up vaccination to individuals who are 12-15 years of age. So that is concerning.”
He said the state’s current vaccination numbers are still shy of what is needed to see reductions in transmissions of COVID-19 and its variants.
“Even though we are seeing some record lows, in terms of the number of cases, there is a concern that we will see COVID-19 come back in the fall similar to the increases that we saw last year,” Clayton said. “The likelihood of having as large of an impacted population is lower because we have 57 percent of people with their one dose and 53 percent with their two-dose vaccine. But that still leaves a lot of people who are susceptible to COVID-19 within communities across the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.