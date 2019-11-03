It was a perfect evening for trick-or-treating in Pierre on Halloween evening. Perfect for South Dakota at least. The wind didn’t pick up with the predicted flurries early until it had gotten dark and most of the assisted revelers were already home safe with their scores of treats.
At the Governor’s Mansion on N. Washington Avenue, the South Dakota Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and his wife, Sandy, dressed as the Incredibles handed out full-size Hershey bars to all-comers. They graciously posed for photos with the revelers when they were asked as well.
“Sandy and I don’t usually get very many kids that stop by our ranch out at Union Center, so this will be all treat and no trick for us this year at the Governor’s Residence!” said Rhoden in a press release from the governor’s office.
The Rhodens “oohed” as one reveler showed off his costume’s custom cardboard design by getting it into its push-up position in front of the pair.
They “awed” when a youngster dressed as a witch walked with a bit of her own awe, and a smile on her, looking up into the face of the Lt. Governor standing over six feet.
The Rhodens were happy to pose for photos with little ones traveling in the arms of their parents, temporarily out of the stroller.
Unfortunately, Governor Kristi Noem was unable to participate.
“I’ve been looking forward to participating in the Governor’s Trick-or-Treat tradition for months, but since Booker is a senior and it’s his last football season, I need to be at this important game,” said Noem in her press release from the Governor’s office. Governor Noem was unable to be the attending candy dispenser. Her son was playing a playoff football game a few hours away in Hamlin County.
“I’m glad Larry and Sandy can fill in this year. The kids are going to love them… I hear their costumes are incredible,” Noem said in her release, adding a little potential spoiler hint as to what her Lt. Governor and his wife would be dressed as.
Governor Noem left the mansion in Incredibly good hands.
