Missouri River
Buy Now

A view of the shoreline and land along the Missouri River northeast of Pierre near the Sully County line. Native American remains were often found along the shoreline of the Missouri River during projects that involved excavating the land. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

The ancestral remains of more than 109 indigenous people removed from gravesites in Sully County are set to be returned to the Three Affiliated Tribes, according to a federal register notice.

The Three Affiliated Tribes, also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, is located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in central North Dakota.

Was the information in this article useful?


Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

Tags

Load comments