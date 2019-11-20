The fourth meeting of the Industrial Hemp Study Committee meets Monday, Dec. 2, in room 413 of the Capitol in Pierre, starting at noon.
Members of the committee will review and discuss collected information, and draft possible legislation. The meeting is open to the public.
Information from the past three meeting can be viewed online: the Legislative Research Council website is http://www.sdlegislature.gov/. Live committee audio is provided by South Dakota Public Broadcasting and is also available at http://www.sd.net. People may subscribe to electronic delivery of agendas and minutes at My LRC on the LRC website.
Committee members are chair Representative Lee Qualm (R-Platte), vice-chair Senator Rocky Blare (R-Ideal), Representatives Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), Bob Glanzer (R-Huron), Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Randy Gross (R-Elkton), Oren Lesmeister (D-Parade), Nancy York (R-Watertown); and Senators Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Joshua Klumb (R-Mount Vernon), and Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.