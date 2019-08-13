Industrial hemp study committee to meet second time

The Industrial Hemp Study Committee meets Monday, August 19, at 12 noon (CT) in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre. This will be its second meeting.
The meeting agenda includes presentations by Doug Goehring, commissioner North Dakota Department of Agriculture; Andy Gray, hemp program coordinator Montana Department of Agriculture; and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. There is also time reserved for public testimony. The complete agenda is available online.
According to the 2019 legislature, “The Industrial Hemp Study Committee shall study the regulation and cost of implementing an industrial hemp program. What are the economic impacts of the production and sale of industrial hemp? What are the potential costs or challenges for law enforcement? Study requirements for registration, licenses and permits; as well as seed certification and access.”
The committee’s first meeting, July 11, resulted in eight pages of minutes. Guest speakers by telephone included Keith Rogers, chief of staff Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA); Doris Hamilton, hemp program mManager, KDA; and Joe Bilby, general counsel, KDA. Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Slinker, operations division Kentucky State Police, also testified. Another speaker was Steve Bevan, president GenCanna Global, and member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, Lexington, Kentucky.
Public testimony during the first meeting included Ken Meyer of AH Meyer & Sons, Madison; Don Haggar, state director for Americans for Prosperity, Sioux Falls; and Mitch Richter, South Dakota Farmers Union, Huron.
For contact by the public before the August 19 meeting, the committee members are chair Representative Lee Qualm (R-Platte), vice chair Senator Rocky Blare (R-Ideal); Representatives Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), Bob Glanzer (R-Huron), Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Randy Gross (R-Elkton), Oren Lesmeister (D-Parade), Nancy York (R-Watertown); and Senators Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Joshua Klumb (R-Mount Vernon), and Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls). Another contact person is Amanda Marsh, senior research analyst for the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.
