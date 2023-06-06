Broadband

Workers lay fiber-optic cable at a broadband expansion site near Colton.

 Joshua Haiar / South Dakota Searchlight

COLTON — Inflation has taken a toll on ambitious state and national plans for expanding access to high-speed internet service, causing funding for the projects to lose purchasing power.

And while proponents say it’s time to double down on support for the projects, a state representative sees it as an opportunity to rein in the spending.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments