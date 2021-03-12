People are warned to be wary of phone calls claiming to be from Medicare.
According to the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection, reports of callers claiming to be with Medicare are on the increase. These callers will ask you to verify your current Medicare number, on the lie that a new card and new number will be issued to you.
This is a scam. Medicare does not contact people by phone, or ask for your personal identifying information.
If you have received a call like this and have given out any of your personal information, look up the phone number and call the Division of Consumer Protection for assistance.
