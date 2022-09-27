He might not be jockeying during the upcoming horse race in Fort Pierre, but Terry Bennett isn't letting a horse riding injury keep him from being around the sport he loves with every fiber of his being.
Jockeys have an expression — “it’s a lonely world out in front.”
The noise deadened around Bennett, 48, on July 15, as he reached top speed on the racetrack in Great Falls, Montana. He entered an envelope of silence — a sacred bubble he had come to know well. Pursuing the wind, Bennett cracked at the shackles of earthly gravity. As the daily sensations of life fell away, his world was washed with white sun and emerged fresh, consecrated by the smell of horses and thick clods of dirt that danced in slow-motion ellipses. With hundreds of eyes upon him, Bennett was alone and it felt almost like floating.
A mature thoroughbred can weigh more than 1,200 pounds — up to 55 percent solid muscle. A single vascular organ pumps fresh, oxygen-rich blood with the power of eight human hearts, feeding 700 hungry muscles which stretch and pull and wind together in a glorious symphony. Some are for chewing grass and a few twitch the ears, but most propel the explosive, staggering force of a gallop. Spread within each muscle fiber are even smaller myofibrils that expand and contract to drive the biological machine forward like an army of accordionists mad with power.
In the midst of all this, it was somehow quiet as Bennett chased the lonely spot in the front. He felt something like peace, even pushing past 35 mph. No man can say for sure what a bird of prey feels in full dive, locked onto a kill — but a jockey might have some idea. The air hitting Bennett’s face made it hard to see. Eyes focused forward, he watched the familiar sight of his horse’s head bobbing up and down — then, it didn’t come back. He heard a choice word exclaimed from the riders behind him.
It’s not clear exactly how it happened, but the horse went down, breaking its leg and hurling Bennett onto the track, fracturing his spine. Splayed across an active field, it was all Bennett could do to drag himself on his hands and knees to safety. His wife, watching from her car, noticed Bennett missing from the next lap moments before the screaming began.
It was far from Bennett’s first injury but now, advancing in age, it might be one of the last he can afford. He had hoped to participate in last weekend’s 2022 Indian Relay Races, but wasn't medically cleared. Currently residing at the Days Inn with his wife and dog in Pierre, Bennett seemed physically recovered despite not yet having a doctor’s official clearance.
“I hurt everywhere I got skin. I feel beat up all the time. There’s certain ways I don’t move or can’t move anymore but I don’t go around crying about it. The hardest part of my day is the morning, because I’m not moving,” Bennett said. “It’s sad that I’m hurting, I just can’t ride. There’s always a day when you gotta quit.”
The day has not yet come for Bennett, who plans to work the starting gate during the Fort Pierre Horse Race on Oct. 1-2.
Although he won’t be as visible as the jockeys, the physical danger is comparable. There was no obvious padding inside the tight metal stalls. One Maryland study found 41 percent of jockey injuries occurred entering or exiting the gate.
“If something goes wrong back here, you’ve got nothing but metal to bang into,” Bennett explained as he comfortably hopped inside the large metal contraption.
Jockeys are not a risk-averse breed. Bennett's first broken bone occurred on the Stanley County racetrack but had nothing to do with the track itself. For a jockey, an accident is a matter of when, not if.
Precise statistics are hard to find, but injuries tend to happen. Victorious jockeys have meticulously-kept records, but fallen, unseated or injured jockeys are a liability to racetracks that hope to maintain a positive image. For whatever reason, accidents often go poorly recorded and estimates vary.
The type of race, experience of horse and rider and even time of season are significant factors. No independent organization exists to investigate injuries and, even when data emerges, fallen riders are often separated from “unseated” ones. The distinction is taken seriously within the racing community — Bennett claims to never have fallen.
“I’ve been bucked off, pushed off, drug off, had ‘em fall down and I’ve came off. But I don’t think I’ve ever fell off,” he said.
Bennett has even been injured racing mules, though not by falling.
The week prior to touring the track, Bennett had met with the Capital Journal in the dining area of the motel where he now resides, wearing a black cross on a black string necklace and a military-issued jungle hat. One of his favorites, he modified the hat with drawstrings — “yahoo strings” — to suit his needs.
“That way, when you’re going fast, it don’t fly off your head,” he said.
The wedding ring on his finger was made of polished turquoise and the red drawstring around his neck held the motel’s master keycard — Bennett cleans rooms at the hotel to pay for his stay. He was accompanied by Speckles — the 12-year-old dog is his near-constant companion and the pair have been together since the puppy was born, a day Bennett still remembers.
“It looked like someone took a white dog and threw a handful of specks on him — speckled him all up,” he said.
Bennett himself was only 5 years old the first time he jockeyed. He remembered standing on top of a well house and jumping down onto a little Shetland pony.
He lets his distinctive mustache grow large but not into a full horseshoe. The chevron he’s sported since high school turned white at some point, but still compliments his face — one that remained youthful despite some hard living. Although he doesn’t cut a tall frame in regular company, the former powerlifter is still heavy by jockey standards, falling towards the upper weight limit at 5-foot-5-inches and bouncing between 130 to 150 pounds. He isn’t so much short as compact. For a jockey, short stature is a genetic gift, but Bennett’s broad shoulders and Popeye biceps don’t do him any favors when he steps on a scale before a race.
In a larger context, Bennett said horse racing has dwindled in popularity. What was once “a really huge part of the community” has become sidelined. Although sad to see the decline, Bennett doesn’t depend on external validation.
“I’m a legend in my own mind,” he said. “I’m just glad to be part of an industry that has treated me as good as it made me feel — which was fantastic. I feel fortunate that anyone would even be curious enough to even listen to what I have to say.”
Late Monday morning, a few hours before Bennett walked the racetrack, track manager Shane Kramme directed the installation of a crow’s nest for the upcoming weekend races.
“For the Indian Relay races they didn’t need the crow’s nest, because they do everything from the infield. Since our event is overseen by the state of South Dakota and the gaming commission, we have to take exact pictures for the photo-finish,” he explained.
By Thursday evening, Kramme predicted everything would be ready to go. Adding that the weather forecast looked good for the weekend, he encouraged people to come to the Stanley County Fairgrounds to share in a local tradition stretching back to the 1940s. He said admission is $5 and free for kids under 16, with “very reasonable” concession prices.
A few hours later, Bennett was scooping up handfuls of the track Kramme was working hard to prepare. As he let the dust run through his fingers, Bennett savored the sensation of the grit in his hands, reflecting on a career marked by brown soil tracks across the Midwest.
“It’s not a bad life … if you love your vocation then it’s a vacation, and you’ll never work a day in your life. I’d wake up every morning and go ride horses and it was truly amazing to be a professional athlete,” he said.
