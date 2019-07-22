State prison inmate Ronald Demand was placed on “escape status,” when he did return to the prison’s Sioux Falls Community Work Center from his job site on work release on July 20, prison spokesman Michael Winder announced Monday.
Demand, 48, is serving a sentence of nine years and nine months, with five years suspended, for grand theft in Lincoln County and a sentence of four years, nine months, with one year suspended, for grand theft in Minnehaha County.
He’s described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds.
Demand has used aliases, including Ronald Deman, Richard Demand, Ronny Fowler, Dean Janurin and Frederick Janvrin, according to state prison records.
Winder said in a news release that failure to return from a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Anyone knowing anything about Demand should call law enforcement, Winder said.
Meanwhile, prison inmate Kelly Brand, who was put on escape status last week after failing to return from his work release job site in Rapid City on July 18, was arrested July 21 in Rapid City and is in the Pennington County jail in Rapid City, Winder said Monday.
