The apparent suicide of a 23-year-old inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls makes two such cases in the state correctional system in the first three months of 2021. The state Department of Corrections saw one suicide each year from 2017 to 2020.
Michael Noland was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday, according to the DOC. His death came 11 days after the apparent suicide of 32-year-old inmate Abby Hall at the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre.
From 2017 to 2020, an average of 11 inmates in the South Dakota state correctional system died while incarcerated each year, mostly from natural causes or illness, according to state DOC spokesman Michael Winder.
