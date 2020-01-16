The third annual Interfaith Day at the state Capitol drew about 150 people on Thursday, Jan. 16, including representatives of several religious traditions and state representatives and senators.
“It was a beautiful display of unity and diversity of all people who call South Dakota home,” said Sawyer Vanden Heuvel, communications director for the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), who coordinated the event. “All of the prayers that were offered today, while they were all different, all offered the same message of peace, hope, and unity for South Dakota.”
He told the Capital Journal the morning event began “first by recognizing the native land the people’s house resides on.”
Vicar Jonathan Old Horse of Woyatan Lutheran in Rapid City sang a prayer in the Lakota language. He is seen in the photo in the middle of the front row. Chandradhar Dwivedi, of the Hindu Temple in Sioux Falls — seen second from right — represented “the oldest religion in the world, Hinduism,” said Vanden Heuvel via email.
Former state Sen. Stanley Adelstein, once one of the state’s Jewish legislative leaders — second from the left — spoke, as did Bishop Constanze Hagmaier of the ELCA’s South Dakota Synod, and is seen to the left of Old Horse in the front. Mohamed Sharif, of the Islamic Center in Sioux Falls, is in the second row, just to the right of Adelstein; Bishop Jonathan Folts of the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota is fourth from the top, third from the left; Rep. Linda Duba of Sioux Falls is in the front, third from the right. Sen. Troy Heinert and Betty Oldenkamp, CEO of Lutheran Social Services, are on the far left of the front row. Sister Kathleen Bierne of the Catholic Presentation Sisters in Aberdeen, is seen here in the fifth row up, second from the left.
Several other groups were also represented in the Rotunda on Thursday.
