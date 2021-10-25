The South Dakota Legislature’s Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee voted 8-2 on Oct. 19 to approve draft legislation that would make recreational and medical marijuana legal for South Dakotans age 21 or older but not allow home grow. In doing so, the bill advanced to the Marijuana Interim Study Committee, which meets Wednesday morning at the state Capitol.
Under the proposal, the Department of Health would still issue medical marijuana cards to qualified patients, including those under age 21.
The subcommittee decided to place tax provisions regarding marijuana into a separate bill, which would require two-thirds approval in both houses of the state Legislature instead of the majority required to pass a bill simply legalizing marijuana. The move comes as stakeholders around the state continue to wait on the South Dakota Supreme Court to rule on the validity of Constitutional Amendment A, passed by voter approval last November. The Court heard arguments for and against the amendment, which would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota, in late April.
State Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, is head of the Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee.
“I think it’s a good start on a bill. I had a goal with the subcommittee in any bill we drafted,” Bartels said. “(It) was that it made sure that marijuana was safe for adults or recreational use, that we kept it away from the kids and that it paid its own way. And I think it meets all three of those criteria.”
If the bill receives approval from the full Marijuana Interim Study Committee, which Bartels is a member of but is headed by state Rep. Bryan Breitling, R-Miller, it would then go in a report to the interim Executive Board and possibly on to the full Legislature in January.
“I think it’s a good draft and the deal is it’s trying to make a good regulatory bill instead of one that leans toward the industry or makes it really hard to do, so we’re kind of in the middle,” Bartels said.
Bartels said the choice of 21 as the age at which South Dakotans can use marijuana recreationally was the consensus of the subcommittee and a drafting workgroup.
Campaign Director Matthew Schweich of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws told the Capital Journal that his organization hadn’t been able to fully review the 53-page proposal as of Thursday.
“We’re still in the process of reviewing the proposed legislation,” Schweich said. “And the reason that it’s taking a little time is that we are working very hard on the signature drive.”
Per an Oct. 12 press release, Schweich’s group has until Nov. 8 to obtain “just under 17,000” South Dakota voter signatures to get an initiative on the state’s 2022 general election ballot allowing voters to decide whether to “make personal cannabis possession and cultivation legal for adults aged 21 and over.”
Per that same press release, Schweich and his group are “hopeful” that the Court will rule in their favor on Amendment A.
“However, the November 8 deadline for 2022 ballot qualification is quickly approaching, and we have no choice but to launch a signature drive,” Schweich said in the release.
