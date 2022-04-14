Last summer, Tori Troen was interning at Pierre's New Life Church while working to become an ordained minister. In May, she is returning to that church as youth and associate pastor.
Before the internship, Troen had already earned an associate degree in business administration — helpful in managing a church. On April 30, she will graduate from Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota, with bachelor's of arts degrees in biblical studies and pastoral ministry. She'll also be halfway through her master's in missional leadership, which she plans to finish next April.
Becoming a mother — son Benjamin is three months old — brought changes at home and in her calling, she said.
"That certainly changed my outlook on ministry because I've been able to see how much I truly love my son, and it makes me think how much God loves his son, Jesus. And he was willing to sacrifice Jesus — even with that immense parental love — to have a relationship with us," Troen said.
Her husband, Josh, will help her in the ministry as a volunteer. He's looking for a job in carpentry or construction to gain experience that he can use on the mission field in the future. An intercultural studies major at Trinity, Josh is focusing on missionary work and graduates on April 30. Troen said she will stay with New Life Church for several years.
Pastor Jake Krahn is confident in his church's decision to bring on Troen.
"When we started the search for our new youth and associate pastor, Tori was the first person that I called," Krahn said. "After having her at New Life as our summer intern last year, we knew that not only did she already have some familiarity with our church, but that she is an incredible minister with a great heart for God and for people."
Troen anticipates that it will take time to grow into the new position. She foresees changes in the youth group and the youth ministry.
"I think some aspects that are going to take more adjustment on my part are leading a ministry. While I have been part of New life Church before as an intern, it's going to be great to have the responsibility and authority to really cast a vision for our ministry, and to kind of set the pace and set the objectives in a long term role," she said.
Still looking for God's vision for the ministry, she sees more emphasis on reaching the kids and teenagers who haven't come to church yet and who don't know Jesus. She said this might take the form of different programs and being involved in the community in a different way.
"We don't want to abandon the people who are already Christian for the sake of those who aren't Christian, but I truly believe the Bible teaches we need to go and make disciples. That's called the Great Commission. In order to do that I want to train up the people who are already Christians to reach the community themselves," she said.
Knowing that a lot of her focus is going to be the youth group, Troen plans to meet with them not only during the Wednesday night services, but also forming relationships with the youth, their families and others outside of the church and establishing relationships in the community.
"I also know that I will be taking part in the prayer ministry on Sunday mornings that New Life has launched, and also standing in to preach occasionally and do some counseling through these as well," Troen said. "I've absolutely loved creating messages before, and since I'll be delivering messages on a weekly basis with the youth group I'm really excited to begin to teach them and to develop lessons from the Bible to teach them."
Troen said that during her summer internship about 40 youths, sixth grade through high school, were in attendance, though during the school year there will likely be more.
She said she and Josh are eager to return to the Pierre community and New Life Church. She said he's excited to be in a larger area, and he's a big baseball fan looking forward to watching the Pierre Trappers. She said that she is into learning and growing in intellectual ways, especially through Bible study and learning about theology. She also likes cooking and hiking.
Krahn is looking forward to what she will bring to the congregation.
"Last summer, she was such a key part of a number of different things we did as a church, and really helped to minister to people through her preaching, teaching, conversations and organizational abilities," he said. "She really fit right in here at New Life, and we're glad to have her and her family coming back to Pierre."
