Over the next three weeks, USSEC, the North Dakota Soybean Council, and the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council are hosting more than 50 international delegates from over 10 countries on a tour of the Upper Midwest to demonstrate one of the biggest advantages of buying U.S. Soy, the country’s transportation system and infrastructure. Last year, both states harvested more than 12 million acres of soybeans, with the majority shipped west to the Pacific Northwest, by rail.
“American farmers are facing an extremely critical summer as they deal with the impact of the trade war with China abroad and flooding at home. They need stability and long-term solutions which is why we are not standing still and waiting,” said Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO. “It is more vital than ever to demonstrate to current and potential international customers the strength of our farmers and benefits of buying U.S. Soy, like our transportation infrastructure.”
Co-ops, farmers, government, and private industry have invested millions of dollars in rail, roads, bridges, and storage capabilities to ensure soybeans travel from the Upper Midwest to the PNW efficiently and effectively. These infrastructure investments have ensured U.S. Soy is reliably delivered because of the short amount of time it takes for soybeans to move from the growing areas to export position, which greatly impacts the United States’ edge in delivery predictability.
Starting June 9, delegations from Southeast Asia, South Korea, and the Asia Subcontinent will visit the U.S. to tour soy farms, export facilities and terminals. Delegations from the Americas and Taiwan will follow throughout the end of the month.
On the tour delegates will:
Learn more about U.S. Soy produced in the Northern Plains region of the U.S.
Gain a strong understanding of U.S. Soy logistics and infrastructure
Experience U.S. Soy export potential out of the Pacific Northwest
Hear from suppliers of U.S. Soy and how their operations in the Northern Plains region and PNW can support international soy demands
“These trade missions are critical pieces in the supply chain. By having these potential customers visit my farm and see our infrastructure we can better understand and meet their needs,” said Monte Peterson, Vice-Chairman of USSEC, board member of the American Soybean Association and soy farmer in Valley City, North Dakota. “With our infrastructure, North Dakota soy crops can travel to ports in the Pacific Northwest by rail in four days. International customers want high-quality, reliable products, and that’s what U.S. soybean farmers can deliver.”
