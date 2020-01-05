Do you keep a login and password written down on a Post-it or piece of paper near your desk?
If so, you should get rid of it. Follow good sense, as well as many company’s sensitive document disposal policies.
If your company does not have such a policy, you should use a paper shredder to dispose of the Post-it. Do not simply place the Post-it in the trash.
While it may be tough to remember a login and password for all of the sites and portals you belong to — personally and professionally — writing the passwords down on a piece of paper, or keeping them in an unsecured document on your computer, is a bad habit to have. This can put your personal information, and your entire company, at risk.
Try to use passwords that are easy for you to remember, but hard for others to guess. Stop, look, thing — don’t be fooled.
