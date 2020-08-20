For junior precision agriculture student Josh Ihnen, agriculture was not exactly where he thought he would find a career for himself. However, the being drawn to the industry through his cousin’s family farm and his love for understanding how things work helped the nontraditional student from Tulare, S.D., realize that precision agriculture was the path for him.
Gaining hands-on experience as a research agronomy intern for Precision Planting this summer has further confirmed that the career field is the right fit for him.
“Prior to this experience, I was undecided on what area was right for me to focus on,” Ihnen said. “I have been able to centralize what area of agriculture I am most interested in for the future.”
Precision Planting is a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation. As part of his internship, Ihnen has been able to jump into various aspects of precision agriculture, from working in a research and development department installing, troubleshooting and testing planter accessories that have not yet been released to the public, to assessing stand counts for corn and soybeans across central Illinois, or even traveling to Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi to work with regional dealers on cotton stand counts with various planter configurations.
Applying information gained in the South Dakota State University classroom in a real-world experience is something that Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Department Head Van Kelley finds incredibly important to student education.
“We have to get students to see how classroom theory connects with how they will use those skills on the job,” said Van Kelley, department head Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering. “After a student has done an internship, they have a lot more focus on what they want to learn back on campus, and it certainly gives them more context on what they still need to learn.”
The department requires undergraduate students pursuing degrees in agricultural and biosystems engineering, agricultural systems technology and precision agriculture, a shared major with the Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science Department, to complete two internship credits before graduation. Over 40 students in the department interned with companies in several states this summer.
“Internships are where students get to explore their career options,” Stephanie Bebensee, academic advisor and program coordinator for the department, said. “The internship experience provides students an opportunity to further develop soft skills like communication, teamwork, problem solving, adaptability and leadership and to build their professional network.”
There are nine faculty members supervising summer interns. Douglas Prairie is advising nine students this summer, including Ihnen. Prairie’s main role is to establish a relationship with both the student and their site supervisor. Prairie has seen many students obtain full-time positions with the same company the students interned with.
“Having not had internships with those companies, our students might not have been hired,” Prairie said. “Many of the companies we place students at utilize their internship programs to recruit high quality talent. If they already have experience with our students, they often want to maintain a relationship with them once they graduate.”
The fall 2021 undergraduate students’ learning experiences will be further enhanced at SDSU through the Raven Precision Agriculture Center, a 129,000-square-foot building on campus that will be completed in the summer of 2021.
“I’m really excited about the space we will have,” Kelley said. “This will be the first time in many generations we will be able to have hands-on laboratory experiences with full-sized equipment every month of the year.”
