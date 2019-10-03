There will be an intersection closure starting today, Thursday Oct. 3 in downtown Pierre.

The intersection at N. Harrison Ave. and Currant Dr. closes at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until Friday Oct. 11.

The intersection will be undergoing gutter and curb maintenance for the next eight days.

North Harrison Ave. will be open for through traffic but access to Currant Dr. can be mitigated by taking Winchester Dr. to the north.

Each year, Pierre City staff assess and maintain 80 miles of streets, according to the City’s website.

