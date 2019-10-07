Pierce Dr. & Harrison Ave.
The intersection of Pierce Drive and Harrison Avenue was closed at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, and remain closed through Monday, Oct. 14, for curb and gutter replacement.
Local traffic should detour to Flag Mountain Drive. Harrison Ave. will remain open throughout the curb and gutter work.
The installation of new curb and gutter helps preserve the street surface by appropriately channeling storm water away from the street and toward the storm drain. The city maintains 80 miles of streets. Each year, city staff assess the streets, in addition to utilities, sidewalks and curbs to prioritize street maintenance and reconstruction projects.
Lowell Avenue
Weather permitting, Lowell Ave., from S.D. Highway 34 through the Park Street intersection, will be closed through Tuesday, Oct. 8, for street resurfacing
Access to Industrial Road will be maintained during the closure. However, the access will be via a gravel surface and motorists should expect delays. Bailing facility access will be provided from Park Street and is signed accordingly.
Morris Inc., has been contracted by the city of Pierre to complete the asphalt resurfacing of the street.
