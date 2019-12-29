Hughes County, along with a good portion of South Dakota is under a winter storm warning Dec. 28, 29 and 30, according to the National Weather Service.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 westbound from Mitchell to Wall and eastbound from the Rapid City exit to Mitchell on Saturday, Dec. 28, and it is to remain closed though Monday Dec. 30, according to the SDDOT.
In Pierre, conditions were just as bad, but the freezing wind, whipping though Pierre at 35 miles per hour, was the more obvious factor.
“Many highways are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery, and have heavy drifting,” the release stated. “Travel is being strongly discouraged tonight into Monday unless absolutely necessary. Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that other state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse.”
Though plows are out, with the winds and snow drifts, two problems arise. First, the roads are not safe to be traveled, and second, because they are not safe or easily traversed, emergency crews have difficulty getting to accidents expeditiously.
If you must travel while the roads are in this condition, there are steps to take to help mitigate some of the risks a traveler could face. Some of the things the SDDOT advised for travelers is wear seat belts; pull over to use the phone; use headlights — not running lights but nighttime headlights during the day — for better visibility to other motorists; travel during the day; inform family or friends about your travel plans, times and routes; don’t use cruise control on slippery surfaces; travel with a charged cell phone but don’t rely on it to get you out of a potentially bad situation; and, most importantly if traveling in the winter storm weather, have an emergency kit.
An emergency kit might include a blanket, extra warm clothes, water, energy bars or high energy non-perishable snacks like jerky and dried fruits and nuts, a distress flag or high visibility colored sheet, a flashlight, shovel and matches.
If a tire gets stuck and spins and there is no sand or kitty litter handy, try using a floor mat placed under the afflicted wheel to give it traction.
If you do get stranded, stay in your vehicle, the DOT said. Run the engine and heater for 10 minutes once an hour, and be sure to roll a window down slightly to avoid carbon monoxide accumulation. As well, they recommend occasionally clearing the exhaust pipes of snow to help prevent carbon monoxide accumulation. At night, turn on an interior light in order to be found easier. If possible, deploy a large colored piece of clothing or distress flag on or around your vehicle to help raise visibility.
