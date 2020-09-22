The South Dakota Transportation Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 22, voted to award the $50 million Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Bridge replacement project to Jensen Construction of Des Moines.
The Commission met by telephone and from a Sioux Falls office, according to its agenda.
South Dakota Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist announced the news late Tuesday and said the bid award is for $49.99 million.
“Replacing the Missouri River Bridge at this location has been in the planning stages for the better part of 20 years,” Bergquist said. “A project of this magnitude takes tremendous resources and cooperation from several entities. I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to the SDDOT team, cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, FHWA,(Federal Highway Administration), Governor Noem, and the Transportation Commission for bringing this project to life.”
“We’re pretty excited that it’s been awarded and we’ll be able to move along on that project,” Rick Hahn, public works director for Fort Pierre, told the Capital Journal. “Now we are trying to figure out what our plaza is going to cost.”
The cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre each designed their own areas where the bridge abuts their shore, with varied features; the cities also together are paying for some lighting features on the bridge to enhance its look, as part of the DOT’s plan. Those items are in the contract awarded Thursday, Hahn said.
He had seen earlier that there were three bidders on the project that was estimated by DOT to cost $49.87 million, Hahn said. “Two were in that $69 million area and the low one was in that $49.990 (million) area.”
Jensen Construction dates to 1912 and builds a lot of bridges, including several on the Missouri River, including bridges at Omaha and at Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to its website.
The John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge built in 1962 carries U.S. Highways 14 and 83 and state Highway 34 over the Missouri between the two cities. The new bridge is expected to be completed in late 2023. The Waldron name, honoring Fort Pierre native Commander John C. Waldron, a hero pilot of the Battle of Midway in World War II.
