The man who died Friday, Oct. 11, in a rollover east of Kennebec, South Dakota, on Interstate 90 was Clarence Wilson, 70, of Shenandoah, Iowa, Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said on Tuesday.
About 1:50 p.m., Friday, Wilson was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck west on I-90 when he lost control and the truck went into the ditch about 10 miles east of Kennebec. That would be about 35 miles east of Vivian, which is 30 miles south of Fort Pierre.
Wilson was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle and killed, according to Mangan.
It snowed about two inches early Friday, at Chamberlain, after three inches fell on Thursday, Oct. 10, according to the National Weather Service. Chamberlain is 30 miles east of Kennebec and the nearest official reporting station for the weather service.
In Pierre, it snowed four inches on Thursday and one inch on Friday, each records for the date.
But at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, there was no precipitation falling at Chamberlain and the temperature was 35 degrees above zero, according to the weather service.
The Highway Patrol crash report did not mention road conditions, but it “indicates the vehicle started to fishtail,” Mangan told the Capital Journal.
After living for years in Aurora, a Denver suburb, Wilson had relatively recently moved to Shenandoah in southwest Iowa, and bought a house there, longtime residents of the community told the Capital Journal.
It was clear that family and friends had gathered at his home over the weekend, they said.
