Jayna and Kylee Sanborn, high school sisters from Leola, South Dakota, who died together in a vehicle collision Sunday, Nov. 24, shared an obituary this week and will be remembered together Monday, Dec. 2, at a funeral service in their high school gym in Ipswich, South Dakota.
Kylee, 15, was driving the 2007 Chevrolet Impala and Jayna, 18, was riding with her. At 5:01 p.m, Sunday, Nov. 24, about 6 miles south of Tulare, south of Redfield, South Dakota, they were northbound on U.S. 281 when the Impala crossed the center line and struck head-on a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to the news release from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
Jayna and Kylee were pronounced dead at the scene. They were wearing seat belts.
The three people from Saranac, Michigan, in the pickup truck had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Driver Sarah Kennedy, 28, was taken to the Huron hospital. So were James Kennedy, 29, and Michael Kennedy, 65, but then the two men were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Sarah and James were wearing seat belts; Michael Kennedy was not, Mangan said.
Early Monday morning, Nov. 25, before school in Ipswich, which is 27 miles west of Aberdeen, a school representative posted this on the school’s Facebook page: “Our hearts are broken today. Two beautiful young people taken far too soon. We will take time to grieve together, cry together and be strong together, today. We will be opening our doors to students at 8:00 a.m. to provide time for them to be together and will provide clergy and counselors throughout the day today for those that would like to talk with someone. School will start at 10:00 am. Buses will run 1 & 1/2 hours late.”
Jayna was a senior and Kylee was a junior.
In the school’s Snow Queen Talent Contest in early November, the sisters each were first place winners, singing solos, in the senior and junior divisions, according to the Ipswich Tribune.
A visitation for the sisters will be held 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ipswich with a liturgical wake service held at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jayna and Kylee will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, in the Ipswich High School gymnasium, with the Rev. Timothy Smith as celebrant of the Mass, assisted by Deacon Lonnie Grabowska. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, according to Gramm Funeral Home in Ipswich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.