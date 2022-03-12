Fun and shenanigans abound when it comes to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Pierre every year on March 17, as organizers prep for the big day with plenty of smiles and, hopefully, participants.
The Irish Club of Central South Dakota will celebrate its 25th St. Patrick’s day parade this year, despite marking the 26th year since its beginning. Since its start, they held the parade continuously, except in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led to its cancellation.
And even that year didn’t go entirely without. One of the parade’s founders, Paul Marso, said that he drove his side-by-side down the parade route as that year’s only parade entry. His mother, Jackie, rode with him.
Pierre’s annual parade began after Don Shields returned from an Ireland vacation and said he wanted to start a local St. Patrick’s Day parade. So, Shields called the other founding members — Marso, John Burchill and Seb Axtman — who agreed to make it happen.
The parade’s first few years had green-clad hospital staff pushing gurneys along the route, and Axtman said there were even ideas to have a green-painted bull led down the road. But so far, there haven’t been any bulls in the parade.
Burchill said some years had more than 60 parade entries, and it got to the point where organizers just let them get in line rather than try to make an ordered list.
“It has always gone down Pierre Street,” he said and added that was back when the street was still straight.
Club member Mark Gageby liked when the parade had a bunch more animals. Burchill said there might not be any green bulls, but PAWS Animal Rescue tends to be a consistent parade entry with plenty of dogs wearing green outfits and sniffing at the loose candy.
But it’s not just animals the parade’s organizers want to see more of during the annual celebration. They also want to see more tractors, from new to antique and small to large.
The parade’s only restriction is no political advertisements allowed — part of a city ordinance. But organizers said outside of political ads, announcing your family or company name on vehicles, farm tractors, horses, and horse-drawn wagons is perfectly fine.
“There are always pounds and pounds of candy thrown out to the crowd,” Gageby said, adding that there will most likely be many plastic Irish necklaces also thrown to the crowd.
The Irish Club’s only hard requirement to join is the 21-year-old minimum age. But you need to be Irish if you want to marshal the parade. This year Marso is the parade’s marshal. He said that Marso is actually a German name, but on March 17, he is an “O’Marso.”
Marso plans to wear the green Irish derby that he has worn every St. Patrick’s Day since 1984. But the derby’s history goes back nearly 50 years when his father wore it before him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.