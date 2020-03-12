Erin (Doyle) Bourk has been chosen by the Irish Club of Central South Dakota to marshal the area’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Pierre, Tuesday, March 17.
She was chosen not only because she is Irish, which she definitely is. She is honored, and will wave to the crowds and encourage everyone to enjoy themselves. “I am shy, and would like to hide under a bushel basket, but I’ll just wave,” said Rourk. She says, “This is all new to me,” but she has been in this country, living in Blunt, since she was eight years old. “Everybody knows her,” said Willie Cowan, one of the Irish Club’s leaders.
“My dad’s parents both came from Ireland,” said Bourk. “They didn’t know each other, but somehow got together after they got here. They married, and had 13 children. I was born in Louisiana - my dad was in the service.” She tells of how her family moved to Blunt to run a grocery store “back when there wasn’t much cash to be had. My son bought the store from my dad, and later moved the building to a new location. Big stores killed a lot of little towns; the building is now a C-store.”
The Irish Club, with current membership of somewhere around 100, is always striving to get people interested. “There’s quite a few Irish people in the area and in the state,” said Don Bourk, Erin’s husband, who added that he has visited Ireland four times.
“We are all Irish on St. Pat’s Day, aren’t we,” joked Cowan.
According to the club’s by-laws, its purpose is “to present celebrations faithful to Irish traditions, dedicated to Irish cultural and ethnic preparation for the enjoyment of the region.” Membership is exceedingly, maybe even excessively stringent in the common Irish joking manner. “Membership in this club shall be open to all who are 21 years or older and Irish descendants, a relative of an Irish descendant, or are friends of the Irish.” If Irish, a history of ancestry is desired. In order to help fulfill the club’s mission, membership dues are needed.
The club does sponsor a permanent Irish of South Dakota Collection with the South Dakota Historical Society at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center. Donations are always welcome, though must fall under certain parameters.
Next year Bourk will watch the parade, but once again while also being in it, just not as the marshal. The sign on the vehicle she will be in for the 2021 parade will be the same as this year’s, ‘Erin Doyle Bourk - marshal 2020.’ Being a parade marshal for the Irish Club is a one-time thing. “It’s an honor to be the marshal, and we need it to be,” said Don Shields, another leader of the club.
The marshals, all with a braggable amount of Irish background, are also well-known area residents. Since 1997 the marshals have been Pat Feeney (*deceased), Ken Kelly*, Pat and Ed* Duffey, Jerry* and Shirley Doyle, Jackie Marso, Pat* and Jaunita McKeever, Bill and Marie Molseed, Tom Corcoran Jr.* (family), Carol and Seb Axtman, Alice Devine Donovan Venner*, Jo Doyle LaRoche, Mary O’Connell Hughes* and Maxine O’Dady Torvik*, Glen* and Mary Green*, Don and Vonnie Shields, Bernard “Bernie”* and Margaret “Peggy” Duffy, Buddy Welch*, LeRoy and Daisy* Mernaugh, Michael and Janet McKenzie, Michael Kelley, Alice McLaughlin Whitebird, Willie and Loretta Cowan, Wanda O’Reilly Dilley, and Frank Halligan.
