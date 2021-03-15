The Irish Club of Central South Dakota is now putting the final touches on its 24th St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The secret to the tradition’s longevity is simple, Parade Chair Mark Gageby said Monday: “Oh it’s the luck of the Irish.”
The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic but will return this Wednesday, just in time for Pierre’s temperatures to climb above freezing, Gageby said.
“This year we’re excited because people want to have it and get out and do something. It should be fun,” he said. “And it’s going to be in the 40s now, it was only going to be in the 30s before.”
The parade, which is co-hosted by the Pierre/Fort Pierre Lions Club, was one of the first casualties of the pandemic last spring.
“It was right as it hit. It was a tough decision to make. We talked to the mayor about it and we just figured getting that many people together — plus you have the Irish stew feed down at the Legion and a lot of people who go to that are elderly people,” he said. “So we canceled that too and we just thought it was not a good time to get everybody together. It was disappointing not having it.”
Organizers have made a few alterations to this year’s plans, including offering the option of curbside pickup for the stew feed.
The parade route is open to all groups, Gageby said. Would-be participants just have to arrive at Georgia Morse Middle School at 4:30 p.m. to be ready for the 5:15 p.m. start time, Gageby said.
“We want everybody — we want businesses, we want bands, church groups, sports groups. I think the wrestling crew is going to be in the parade this year. The junior high band is going to be in it too,” he said.
More than anything the parade is an opportunity to gather as a community, Gageby said.
“I’ve been in Pierre I think almost 35 years and I haven’t been in the parade all those years but I’ve watched it and I’ve been downtown for it,” he said. “It’s a great way for all the community to get together and have some fun. And especially now with Covid, I think it’ll be over and done with soon, but people want to get out and have some fun.”
And it takes many community members from the club and other organizations — and participation from city officials — to get the St. Patrick’s Day parade off the ground every March.
“There are a lot of people that get involved with it,” Gageby said.
Members of the Irish Club will host meetings through the rest of the year, but Wednesday is their Super Bowl.
“This is our big deal. We do have some meetings other months and we usually meet somewhere, have a meal and get prepared for the parade,” Gageby said.
This year was supposed to be the club’s 25th-anniversary parade but the 2020 cancelation delayed that milestone a year. Already they’re planning for the big bash at the official 25th parade in 2022.
“Next year we think Covid will be over with and we want to do something with all the past grand marshals,” Gageby said.
Organizers usually pile former parade grand marshals into a trolley or bus, but the 25th parade may just require something bigger, he said.
“I think we’re going to plan on doing something special for them — maybe get them all individual cars,” he said. “That’s something we’re still discussing but hopefully it’ll be bigger and better than it ever has been.”
