The Internal Revenue Service has extended tax relief for farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock due to drought, flooding or other severe weather in recent years.
Farmers and ranchers in the South Dakota counties of Brown, Edmunds, Faulk, Haakon, McPherson, Spink, and Ziebach are eligible for federal assistance. Counties that border those stated are also eligible for federal aid.
In most cases, qualified farmers and ranchers whose drought-sale replacement period was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2019, now have until the end of their next tax year to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible.
“Because the normal drought-sale replacement period is four years, this extension immediately impacts drought sales that occurred during 2015,” said IRS spokesman Naweed Lemar. “The replacement periods for some drought sales before 2015 are also affected due to previous drought-related extensions affecting some of these localities.”
More information on reporting drought sales and other farm-related tax issues can be found on IRS.gov; in:
Publication 225, Farmer’s Tax Guide
IR-2019-161, IRS relief provides drought-stricken farmers, ranchers more time to replace livestock
