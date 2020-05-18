Isabel Myren in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight

Isabel Myren has played flute - and recently piccolo - in the Riggs band for four years. This year she learned saxophone for jazz and clarinet for the musical (that has been postponed now). Isabel has been a member of jazz as the pianist, a frequent superior-earning performer, honor band attendee, and was the flute alternate for All State Band this year.
Her family includes father, Scott; mother, Virginia; and older sister, Tessa.
"I will be attending Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. Currently, I am planning to study mainly biology and pre-mediine. I am also planning to continue making music by joining the college orchestra and/or the college flute choir," Myren said.
"In my freshman year, Mrs. McKeithan had several small solo books for me to sight-read. I played one called the Swiss Sheperd. After a minute of me playing, Mrs. McKeithan said, 'You'll practice this one for All-State.' I walked out with a new passion, and I have loved playing flute and performing solos ever since. Mrs. McKeithan believed I could perform this piece even though the recordings sounded so difficult. This is one of the few moments in my life that changed my life forever. I auditioned and tried for all sorts of music-related opportunities. So, this moment led to all of my other favorite moments in band. Without Mrs. McKeithan and band, high school would not have been quite as much fun."
The underclassmen offered these words about Isabel: hard-working, friendly, outgoing, smart, bright, funny, easy-going, overachiever, trustworthy, talented, kind, loyal, Type A, positive, friendly, loud, bright, geeky, organized, vetetarian, nice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.