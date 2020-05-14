Isiah Hand is a percussionist in the T.F. Riggs High School Band. He has been a four-year member of the PIERREcussion drumline on quads, and has been a member of the Emerald Regiment marching band as well.
His family includes father, Bradley; mother, Beth; brothers, Samuel and Elijah; and sister, Adrian.
“I do not plan to immediately enter the world of post-secondary education, and I will likely spend a little time traveling and gaining life experience,” Hand said.
“My favorite band memory is probably the latest marching contest that our band has participated in. It was fun to preform, both in the full band as well as drumline,” Hand added.
The freshmen, sophomores and juniors offered these words to describe Isiah: epic, flips, chill, flow, nice, funny, kind, fun, glorious, mentor, gamer, goofy, cool, groovy, amazing, model, photogenic, ninja, dope, talented, great effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.