Isiah Hand in T.F. Riggs High School Band senior spotlight

Isiah Hand

 Photo provided

Isiah Hand is a percussionist in the T.F. Riggs High School Band. He has been a four-year member of the PIERREcussion drumline on quads, and has been a member of the Emerald Regiment marching band as well.

His family includes father, Bradley; mother, Beth; brothers, Samuel and Elijah; and sister, Adrian.

“I do not plan to immediately enter the world of post-secondary education, and I will likely spend a little time traveling and gaining life experience,” Hand said.

“My favorite band memory is probably the latest marching contest that our band has participated in. It was fun to preform, both in the full band as well as drumline,” Hand added.

The freshmen, sophomores and juniors offered these words to describe Isiah: epic, flips, chill, flow, nice, funny, kind, fun, glorious, mentor, gamer, goofy, cool, groovy, amazing, model, photogenic, ninja, dope, talented, great effort.

