Do you pine for the chance to sink your teeth through the bark of a glistening apple or plum? Perhaps, you like to pear a healthy snack with your community while learning about growing those healthy snacks.
The Community Orchard, located at 1201 E. Sully Ave., near the water and behind the hospital, is blowing into its third year of growing, with no end in sight.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, the orchard held its, now becoming, annual tours of the garden.
Two years ago, around 40 members of the Hughes and Stanley County communities came together, with the help of some motivated Girl Scouts and in “around a half hour” were able to plant 23 fruit trees, tells Desereé Corrales, Girl Scout #40080 troop leader and a facilitator of the garden.
“Planting day two years ago was a wonderful thing,” Corrales said. “A group of 40 community members planted 23 trees in a half hour. The city tilled the ground the day before, so that made is easier.”
Last night it was chilly and windy in Pierre. According to Corrales, and Art Smith of the Pierre Arbor Board, only a few hardy folks came out.
“There wasn’t a lot of public participation last night,” Smith said. “The weather took people away. Last year I didn’t have a jacket on at the event. This year I had two.”
Planting an orchard is a daunting task, explains Smith. Not if you have a little know-how and skills though.
Both Smith and Corrales are excited about the education opportunities the orchard has for the community.
“I like the education possibilities,” Smith said. “Because what I hear is people want to get more closely aligned with local food products. It’s holistic, responsible and tastes better. Its just like and arboretum for people to see what it looks like to grow their own food and gets the interested party closer to doing it themselves.”
Some of the fruit trees at the park include: honeycrisp apple, ure pear, superior plum, honeygold apple, summercrisp pear, toka plum, Evans Bali cherry, reliance peach, and bush cherries.
Big harvest days are maybe a couple years off, but Smith says there were a couple of pieces of fruit this year.
“Next year will be even better,” Smith said.
Walking around the garden, there are small signs in front of the trees. Some of the trees are sponsored by either a local business or some by families in memoriam.
A small sign in front of a summercrisp pear tree donated by Gloria Hansen and Ron Schreiner, states, ”A great pear.”
Another sign says, “Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never. In loving memory Don (Dominic) Gordon.”
The instructions at the front of the orchard are simple. It is open from dawn to dusk everyday. People can pick and eat the fruit of the harvest. The sign also cautions people not to “ingest any plant you are unfamiliar with and are not 100 percent certain is safe and edible.” All animals must be on a leash, and police up your pet’s refuse, don’t remove any plants from the orchard, don’t trim any plants in the orchard, and don’t climb the trees.
Corrales’ favorite fruit is an annona, a fruit she has had from Honduras, but they will not grow here. Here, though, her favorite fruit in the orchard is the pear.
Corrales is just pleased the area has come together to create a project that will provide food for the local community.
