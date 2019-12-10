The parking lot at T.F. Riggs High School was event-level-full Tuesday evening, Dec. 10 and despite the cold folks were ready for music. It was the annual Riggs HS Winter Concert.
There was a jazz band playing in the balcony mezzanine area for the assembled crowd’s easy listening entertainment. A few parents made sure to record the pre-show show on their phones while a guitar, drums and whole mess of horns played to smiles.
The directors of the two Riggs programs are Rodd Bauck and Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen. Bauck is the choir director and McKeithan Jensen rocks the band directorship. The choir, first, lifting their voices to fill the house and immediately following, the band laid down the sounds of Christmas with the clap of blocks from every corner of the house.
“We work with each other to make sure that if kids wanna be in both and do it all, they can,” McKeithan Jensen said. “Thank you Mr. Bauck for just having a great program.”
It was definitely a collaboration. There were quite a few students both singing and then playing in the band.
“I am always proud of what my students do as long as they go out there and try their hardest,” McKeithan Jensen said. “You can tell they are much more comfortable second concert around and they really enjoyed the music. They went out there and they had a lot of fun, and that’s what matters to me.”
Bauck was pleased with his students’ performance as well.
“There’s always a switch that gets flipped, rehearsal to concert,” he said. “I think that switch was flipped. I think the energy students can feed off of performing for an audience. So many times in the semester we are performing in the classroom, and they’re performing for me. I think it went very well. It’s the feeling you can get from singing. Obviously, we wanna do the technical stuff, and we want it to be technically sound, but you can’t replace the feeling you can get from music.
Performers like Zoe Blumer in the Riggs Choir felt they hit that switch too. “Really good,” Blumer said. “We worked really hard on all of our songs and I think we nailed them. We killed it tonight.”
Sayer was pleased to be done with Christmas music for the year, but he expressed he was happy and sad, both he said. “I pretty much just ran around the whole theater,” percussionist Hayden Sayer said. “It was quite the workout playing the slapstick on the song called “Sleigh Ride” and it was really fun. I really enjoyed that song. I am kinda sad it was my last Christmas Concert.”
