It might look like a train wreck happening at the Pierre Regional Airport on Thursday evening, Oct. 24. But it’s probably — of course, we hope — just the once-every-three years training exercise that will look like something really bad is happening at the airport for a couple of hours.
Mike Isaacs, airport manager, announced on Wednesday that the airport “will be conducting a full-scale aircraft emergency exercise” on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
It means first responders such as firefighters from the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department and the closely related all-volunteer Pierre Rural Fire Department, Pierre Police, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, including ambulance services will work with the new fire station at the airport.
“Due to the weather, the drill will be short,” Isaacs said in his news release.
He said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration requires such an exercise every three years to maintain commercial airport certification.
