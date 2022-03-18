The renovated treehouse display at the South Dakota Discovery Center is set to open, appropriately, on Arbor Day, April 29.
Rotary Club members and other volunteers have been fundraising more than four years and have been doing construction since December to expand it to about four times the size of the old treehouse.
Kids visiting the center at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre in November were still using the old treehouse display — a hands-on learning area that encouraged them to crawl through tunnels and up into the two-story interior of the structure. It was tight and not exactly adult-friendly, and it was nearing the end of its lifespan. It was disassembled the first week of December, according to Rhea Waldman, executive director of the center.
Steve Mohr, a member of the Pierre and Fort Pierre Rotary Club, oversaw construction of the new tree and treehouse.
“This project had enough variety for a lot of people to feel comfortable and go in and lend a hand where they could,” Mohr said, adding that about every four years the club takes on a project.
“All the kids in Pierre and Fort Pierre knew that tree, my kids included. When you go from something like that to something like this, it’s pretty cool, I don’t care how old you are. It’s a funny thing, when I told my girls what’s going on, they said, ‘Don’t screw it up, Dad,’” Mohr said. “I showed them once it got done, and they agree that the Rotary didn’t screw it up.”
That first phase was the tree facade that stretches to the ceiling of the multi-floor center. It still has crawl-through areas, though a bit more adult-friendly. The second phase, the treehouse itself, is behind the tree and up on the second floor of the center.
“It’s just kind of the idea that you are in the tree top, so it’s still a treehouse — it is called The Treehouse,” Kendra Baucom, exhibit hall manager for the center, said. “We still have a month and a half to work on it. I know that they are trying to organize a Boy Scout troop to come, so that will knock off a big chunk of it.”
Baucom said that finishing up includes painting some of the walls and some railing and putting a clear wood sealer on the floors. She said displays are still being created and will go in soon.
Waldman estimates that the all-volunteer work by staff, Rotary members and others is close to 700 hours so far, and the entire project is around $60,000. She added that the Rotary donated about $50,000, which included a $25,000 match from long-time supporter Pierre resident Jim Mollison, with the rest supplied by private donors and the center.
Waldman said phase two, the house complex on the second floor, was assembled in great part by Kylor Knox, an employee at the center. A suspension bridge connects the two sections of the house, an eagle’s nest will overlook the exhibit hall, and five hands-on displays will be included.
Waldman said the Birdie Bonanza display will have visitors match a bird with its habitat. A cloud observation station will be in the far corner, where people can look out the center’s huge windows while doing the activity on wind and clouds.
Waldman said that they will install an enclosed bee observation station, with an exterior access for the bees. She added that Sam Missal, a local bee hobbyist, will make sure the queen bee and the other bees are happy, and that he will winter the hive for the center.
Waldman said that Amanda Bachmann with the South Dakota State University Extension will oversee a butterfly and insect exhibit.
Mohr likes that the tree facade with its crawl spaces and the multi-section treehouse are in front of and above the current underground exhibit.
“The idea behind that crawl-through is as a part of these displays that are explaining the creepy-crawlies — the microorganisms. The Soil Conservation Service has provided the kids with a costume of each one of these things so you can dress up as a creepy-crawly and go into the crawl-through to behind the tree and learn more about what goes on in the soil,” Mohr said.
Waldman is excited for the Arbor Day open house. The city of Pierre will plant an eight-foot native cottonwood tree in the Mayors Grove west of the center, supplied by the Conservation District. The city is to refurbish the signs describing the trees in the grove.
For over 35 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has named Pierre a Tree City USA community. She added that very likely there will be around 200 various species of tiny root trees given to guests to plant in their yards or farm or wherever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.