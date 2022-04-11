From championing youth programs to ensuring older residents receive regular meals, Fort Pierre resident Pat Duffy doesn't need much introduction as to what she has done for the community.
And on Saturday, people showed up at the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center to honor Duffy, 91, as she marked her official retirement after decades of helping to improve the lives of young and old alike.
On Thursday, Duffy sat next to her bay window with a beautiful view of the Missouri River as the heavy winds blew across her yard. She recalled making Fort Pierre her home in 1962, after marrying her late husband, Ed, who opened the doors to The Chateau in September of the same year.
Duffy, a Kampeska, South Dakota, native, said she married Ed in July 1962.
"I never quite decided if he married me because he loved me or because he needed a bartender — a person to run his bar," she said with a smile. "But it don't matter. It made it a good life for both of us."
The 50 years Duffy spent at The Chateau before they closed the doors on March 31, 2013, remained a fond memory for the woman who earned the name Ms. Kitty, after Amanda Blake's character, Miss Kitty Russell, on "Gunsmoke."
"I miss the people," she said. "I talked bar-talk, is what I talked. Because that's who understood me, and it's a heck of a lot different from the English language."
Eventually, Duffy spent less time working at the bar but still came by during last call to help clear the place out.
"We'd close at 3 (a.m.), and I'd come down at 2:30," she said. "My daughter was operating it at that time then — closing — and I'd have my cane, and I'd get them out of there at closing time. And they knew I'd hit them with the cane if they didn't move."
Youth center
Duffy's time at The Chateau also led to her making friends and connections that would ultimately lead to helping the community's youths.
She said the sales barn would send buyers and sellers to The Chateau for a free steak after auctions.
"That's how we got acquainted," Duffy said about her friend and former sales barn business manager Judy Bouchie, who she credited with the idea to start a youth center. "Judy was always helping kids and wanting to help kids. She took kids into her home and took care of them. She said, 'We need to have a place for these kids to go. They're out on the street at night, and it's dangerous, and it's not good. They have to have a place to go.'"
Duffy agreed and decided to help establish a place in Fort Pierre where kids could hang out and have some company.
She said they received a $50,000 donation from Keith and Dorothy Johnson for collateral to borrow money from a bank and got to work.
"In 1981, we built the youth center, the original youth center," Duffy said. "The rest of the inside was done with all volunteer labor."
Community impact
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said Duffy was always highly successful at recruiting volunteers and fundraising since no one could say no to her. She added it helped that everyone knew Duffy would give three times as much as she asked of people.
"She is just a fixture of Fort Pierre," Hanson said Thursday. "I just wrote a proclamation for her retirement, and in there I said she sets the example for the rest of us on what it looks like to be a community leader. I just can't think of higher praise than I could give anyone."
Duffy said she took the reins as chair of the youth center's board when she could no longer work long hours tending bar at The Chateau.
On Saturday, SC GOLD Site Director Kristie Maher said she learned a lot during the few years she spent working around Duffy at the youth center that houses the program.
"The GOLD program isn't the first program for kids after school and during summer to have taken place here at the Pat Duffy Community Center," Maher said. "It's been going on, I think, 40 years. That was the whole idea for this place in the first place — to be a place that was safe and they could be with their friends. They used to call it a latchkey program — not be latchkey kids, home alone by themselves without any supervision, without any positive activities to take part in."
Duffy had also remembered how some of the kids would need a ride home, often going to an empty house.
Maher noted Duffy promoted programs for years to combat kids spending time alone and without positive activities.
"She's been a big part of refining it to the point where it is now, where we get a 21st century after-school program grant for it," she said. "Now, we have staff that can help kids with academics. We do lots of physical activity, healthy eating kinds of stuff with them, lots of social and emotional learning and lots of community building. She's been a part of every step of the way of the upgrade in those services to the point of what it is today."
A new generation
As Duffy officially steps away from her daily work at the center, she is happy the baton will pass to her granddaughter Dusti Deal.
"I know she can do it," Duffy said. "There's no doubt in my mind."
Deal said she is looking forward to taking on Duffy's responsibilities.
"I've watched my grandmother do it for years and seen the impact she's had and how many people she gets to take care of, and I want to continue that — take care of the people of the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities," she said.
It isn't just ensuring the community meets the area's youths' needs. Duffy wanted to see older residents receive care, too. She pointed to the Meals on Wheels program as a point of pride for the community.
"I was still working there during the beginning of COVID," she said. "We never missed a meal during that COVID. We served meals every day except for two, and that's because it was snowing so bad that nobody could move."
Deal said the Meals on Wheels program is more extensive than she expected, with 130 people receiving food each day. She joked that being Duffy's granddaughter helped with the transition as she started taking on more responsibility while Duffy gradually spent less time working.
"Everybody knew Grandma Pat and would do anything for Grandma Pat. And then you have somebody new come in," Deal said. "So, I would just say, 'I'm Pat's granddaughter.'"
She also found that people enjoyed getting updates on how Duffy was doing.
On Saturday, the community and Duffy's fellow volunteers had a chance to honor her in person during her retirement party at the center that bears her name. The gathering was from 1-4 p.m., and by 2 p.m., more than 125 people had gathered.
Sitting at the head table with a sandwich and a smile, Duffy said she was surprised to see the large turnout as a line of people patiently waited to stop and say thanks for her decades of service.
